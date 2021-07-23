Thunder Bay – NEWS – Police are requesting public assistance as an investigating continues into a recent incident involving an unknown male exposing himself to a seven-year-old girl at a park on the city’s south side.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers learned an incident had occurred at the St. Jude Elementary School Basketball Court located at 345 Ogden Street between 6 and 7 pm on Wednesday, July 21.

At that time two females, ages seven and 12 years old, were playing basketball when they were approached by an unknown male.

The unknown male exposed himself to one of the females before fleeing the area in an unknown direction.

The accused is described as a bald male standing about 5’6” tall. He wore a purple shirt, possibly with green stripes, and grey pants at the time of the incident.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.