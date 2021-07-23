Thunder Bay – NEWS – The Thunder Bay Police Service are warning the public as the city appears to be facing an ongoing spike in overdose deaths linked to suspected fentanyl use.

Frontline officers have observed an apparent increase in suspected overdose cases recently, which has also been observed and publicized by other health and community agencies.

In the last 24-hours police have been dispatched to five incidents involving suspected overdoses, at least two of which have been fatal.

In July police have been dispatched to 36 incidents involving suspected drug overdoses, of those 14 were fatal. This does not include other incidents of suspected drug overdoses that police were not dispatched to.

Unlike previous TBPS-issued community safety alerts about the increased prevalence of fatal drug overdoses, ongoing investigations into drug-trafficking activity has not identified a specific batch of narcotics that may be responsible for recent cases.

In addition, conversations with other law enforcement agencies within and outside of our region indicates the apparent and recent spike in suspected fatal overdoses is widespread.

If you are struggling with substance dependency, the Thunder Bay Police Service would like you to be aware that you may be more at risk of coming into contact with fatal and dangerous narcotics at this time. If you do use drugs, you are strongly encouraged to not use alone and utilize the “start low – go slow” strategy.

If you know of a loved one struggling with substance dependency, police encourage you to speak with them about this issue. For more information and resources please visit the Thunder Bay Drug Strategy online at www.thunderbay.ca/en/city-hall/thunder-bay-drug-strategy.aspx

If you are concerned about drugs being sold in your neighbourhood please call police at 684-1200 or submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222—8477, online at www.p3tips.com.

Signs of illegal activity: It is a Drug House?

If a property is being used for an illegal activity you may notice some common signs.

Seeing one of these signs doesn’t always mean illegal activity is going on, but if they happen often or together, a problem may exist.

Some common signs of illegal activity include:

frequent visitors at all times of the day and night

frequent late night activity

extensive home security

residents that are rarely seen, distant or secretive

windows blackened or curtains always drawn

neglected property and yard

people repeatedly visiting the property who only go to the door for a short time

residents who regularly meet vehicles near the property for a short time

strange odours coming from the house or garbage

garbage that contains numerous bottles and containers, particularly chemical containers

putting garbage in a neighbour’s collection area

If you suffer from a substance dependency and have fears or anxiety about coming forward to police, we strongly encourage you to speak with family members or friends who may be able to come forward on your behalf.