Thunder Bay – WEATHER – For Friday there is a mixed bag of weather. There are severe thunderstorm watches in effect for Sachigo Lake and Bearskin Lake, as well as Red Lake, and the Pikangikum and Poplar Hill, Deer Lake regions of the province.

The weather service says that a line of thunderstorms currently over Manitoba this morning, will continue to move eastwards reaching the area by mid morning. Some of these thunderstorms may become severe with strong wind gusts and large hail. The thunderstorm risk will exist for most of today and this evening as a cold front tracks east across the region.

Keep a weather eye today as this system moves eastward later in the day it is likely to result in thunderstorm watches for areas to the east of the current watch zone.

Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

It is 16 this morning in Thunder Bay. Skies this morning are mainly cloudy. There is a 30 per cent chance of showers. Winds will becoming southeast 20 km/h this afternoon. High for the day will be 25. The Humidex will make that feel like 32. The UV index 7 or high.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a 70 per cent chance of showers changing to 30 per cent chance of showers after midnight. There will be a risk of thunderstorms this evening and after midnight. Winds will be southeast 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low overnight of 18.

Sioux Lookout Weather

It is 19 this morning to start your Friday in Sioux Lookout. Mainly cloudy skies with a 60 per ent chance of showers this morning and early this afternoon are expected. Showers with thunderstorms are forecast for this afternoon. There is a risk of thunderstorms this morning and early this afternoon. Local smoke this afternoon will impact air quality. High of 27 with the Humidex value at 35. The UV index 6 or high.

Tonight will see showers with thunderstorms ending late this evening and then mainly cloudy skies. Local smoke will continue. Low overnight of 16.

Sachigo Lake Weather Outlook

As reported, Sachigo Lake is under a severe thunderstorm watch. It is 18 this morning, expecting a mix of sun and cloud for Friday. There is a 60 per cent chance of showers or thunderstorms this morning and early this afternoon. Local smoke will continue to impact air quality. Winds will becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High of 25 with the Humidex at 32. The UV index 7 or high.

Tonight skies will clear. Local smoke will be present. Winds will be from the southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light this evening. Low overnight of 16.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods Outlook

It is a warm 21 headed to a daytime high of 28 with the Humidex making it feel like 37 in Kenora. Skies are mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers this morning and early this afternoon. Showers with thunderstorms will be beginning this afternoon. There is a risk of thunderstorms this morning and early this afternoon.

Local smoke this afternoon will impact air quality. The UV index 6 or high.

Tonight the forecast is for showers with thunderstorms ending late this evening then clearing skies. Local smoke. Low overnight of 17.