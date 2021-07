SACHIGO LAKE – WEATHER – Environment Canada has a severe thunderstorm watch in effect for today.

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for:

Sachigo Lake – Bearskin Lake

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and large hail.

Hazards:

Wind gusts up to 100 km/h.

Hail 2 to 4 cm in diameter.

Where:

Portions of northwestern Ontario including Red Lake, Sandy Lake and Sachigo Lake.