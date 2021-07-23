Red Lake – Weather – Environment Canada report that a line of thunderstorms currently over Manitoba, will continue to move eastwards reaching the area by mid morning.

Some of these thunderstorms may become severe with strong wind gusts and large hail. The thunderstorm risk will exist for most of today and this evening as a cold front tracks east across the region.

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for:

Red Lake – Woodland Caribou Park

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and large hail.

Hazards:

Wind gusts up to 100 km/h.

Hail 2 to 4 cm in diameter.

Where:

Portions of northwestern Ontario including Red Lake, Sandy Lake and Sachigo Lake.

When:

Now through this evening.