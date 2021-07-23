HARTE GOLD CORP. (“Harte Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX: HRT / OTC: HRTFF / Frankfurt: H4O) is pleased to provide the following update on its regional exploration program for 2021.

Highlights:

A new greenfield mineralized area has been discovered around the Hambleton area, named the “007 Showing”, situated 8.5 km northwest of the Sugar Zone Mine.

The discovery of the 007 Showing was a result of the Company’s ongoing systematic process to concentrate exploration efforts on priority areas across the highly prospective 81,287 hectare land package.

Channel sampling at the 007 Showing is underway, initial results have returned anomalous gold values of up to 4.4 g/t Au. Further assays are pending.

At the TT8 Zone, further drilling has expanded mineralization from the previously defined 600 metre strike length to over 3,000 metres, extending mineralization to the south towards the Big Bear showing.

Selected assays from recent drilling at the TT8 Zone include: Hole TT8-21-34: 13.6 g/t Au over 0.61 metres Hole TT8-21-37: 70.9 g/t Au over 0.36 metres Hole TT8-21-38: 135.0 g/t Au over 0.33 metres

An integrated 3D geological model to generate and advance regional targets has now been developed.

The geological model includes all property-wide geochemical, structural, lithological and geophysical data for the Sugar Zone property.

David Schonfeldt, VP Exploration commented: “Our regional exploration program continues to reinforce the tremendous potential of the Sugar Zone property. The recent discovery of the 007 Showing is a promising new area of mineralization that will be followed up with further prospecting. Separately, the extension of the TT8 Zone along the fully permitted Kabinakagami (Kabi) greenstone belt continues to return promising grades at shallow depths. We are excited with what the potential TT8 could deliver as exploration continues to the south, where we see steepening lithologies with the potential for larger zones of mineralization.

Having implemented a new systematic approach to regional exploration, data collection and analysis, adding further rigour to our regional exploration process, we expect this to result in higher quality target generation and greater efficiencies as our exploration programs advance the targets into well defined mineralized zones.”