As the lone rider to go a perfect 2-for-2, Parsonage’s second victory of the season propelled him back to the top of the national standings, now 19 points ahead of No. 2 Cody Coverchuk

By Kacie Albert

KINSELLA, Alta. – As the 2021 PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Canada season continued Wednesday evening in Kinsella, Alberta, there was no rider more dominant than World Finals qualifier Jared Parsonage (Maple Creek, Saskatchewan). As the lone contender to go a perfect 2-for-2 at the Kinsella Fairgrounds, Parsonage logged his second event win of 2021, victorious at the Touring Pro Division’s Kinsella Gravel Dome Bullarama, propelling him back to the No. 1 ranking in the national standings.

Parsonage, who previously topped the field in mid-June in Prince Albert, began the event with a runner-up finish in Round 1, covering Look Alive (Flying Four Bucking Bulls) for 84.5 points.

As the penultimate man to leave the chutes in the championship round, Parsonage faced a rematch in Hanna Motors Rhythm & Blues (Skori Bucking Bulls). Having met once prior, Parsonage rode the bull in Calgary in March 2019, marked 84 points.

In Kinsella, Parsonage replicated his success from 2019, once again covering the bovine athlete, this time marked an event-best 86 points.

Earning 30 national points, Parsonage reclaimed the No. 1 ranking in the national standings, now 19 points ahead of Cody Coverchuk (Meadow Lake, Saskatchewan). In the broader PBR world standings, Parsonage, who also earned 10 world points, is now No. 82, 124.25 points outside of the Top 30 and a berth to the elite Unleash The Beast.

Twenty-year-old sensation Ashton Sahli (Red Deer, Alberta) capitalized on his double-entry, finishing a career-best second, in addition to registering a sixth-place result at the Alberta Touring Pro Division event.

The home province hopeful’s silver-finish was backed by his Round 1-winning, 85.5-point score aboard Longmire (Eno Bucking Bulls), while his sixth-place result was earned courtesy of his 78.5-point trip atop Something To Believe In (Thompson Rodeo Livestock) in the championship round.

Sahli earned a combined 24 national points, catapulting from No. 12 to No. 3 in the PBR Canada standings. He now trails No. 1 Parsonage by a slim 28 points.

Third was fellow young gun Tanner Eno (Coronation, Alberta), earning 11 national points.

Eno made the 8 on Sellin Dreams (Outlaw Buckers Rodeo Corp.) in Round 1 for 83 points, but was unable to conclude the event with a qualified ride, bested by 2018 PBR Canada Bull of the Year Happy Camper (Two Bit Bucking Bulls) in a swift 2.69 seconds.

In the race for the 2021 PBR Canada Championship, Eno is now ranked No. 7, up two positions from No. 9 at the start of the event. He is 39 points behind top spot.

Covering Built Tough (Thompson Rodeo Livestock) for 82 points in Round 1, Lonnie West (Cadogan, Alberta) concluded the Kinsella Gravel Dome Bullarama fourth.

West left the Kinsella Fairgrounds having earned 6 national points, climbing from No. 13 to No. 11 in the national standings. Within 3 points of the Top 10, West is also just 47 points back of No.1 Parsonage.

Rounding out the Top 5 in fifth was Weston Davidson (Strongfield, Saskatchewan), competing at just his second career PBR event.

The 19-year-old logged his first-ever qualified ride with the league in Round 1 when he went the distance atop Hanna Motors Full Throttle (Skori Bucking Bulls) for 80.5 points.

Davidson’s hopes of victory, however, came to a heart-breaking end in the championship round when he was bested by Finning Twitch (Flying Four Bucking Bulls) in a close 6.03 seconds.

For his efforts, Davidson earned 4 national points and is now No. 14 in the national standings.

In the bull pen, Happy Camper was unmatched, earning the top score amongst all bucking bovine athletes at the Kinsella event. In his trip with Eno, Happy Camper turned heads, earning a 44.5-point score.

PBR Canada’s Touring Pro Division next travels to Czar Lake, Alberta and the Shorncliffe Lake Rodeo Grounds for the Czar Lake Bullarama on July 23. Action gets underway at 7:00 p.m. MDT.

Be sure to stay tuned to PBRCanada.com and follow the tour on Facebook (PBR Canada), Twitter (@PBRCanada), and Instagram (@PBRCanada) for the latest results and schedule of events.

PBR Canada Touring Pro Division – Kinsella Gravel Dome Bullarama

Kinsella, Alberta – Kinsella Fairgrounds

Event Results (Round 1-Round 2-Event Aggregate-Canadian Points-World Points)

Jared Parsonage, 84.5-86-170.5-30-10 Ashton Sahli [2], 85.5-0-85.5-17-6 Tanner Eno [2], 83-0-83-11-4 Lonnie West, 82-0-82-6-3 Weston Davidson, 80.5-0-80.5-4-2 Ashton Sahli [1], 0-78.5-78.5-7-1 Tyler Craig [2], 73-0-73-1-0

Dakota Buttar, 0-0-0.00-0-0

Brock Radford, 0-0-0.00-0-0

Tyler Craig [1], 0-0-0.00-0-0

Nick Tetz [1], 0-0-0.00-0-0

Nick Tetz [2], 0-0-0.00-0-0

Mike Ostashek, 0-0-0.00-0-0

Tanner Eno [1], 0-0-0.00-0-0

Callum Miller [1], 0-0-0.00-0-0

Callum Miller [2], 0-0-0.00-0-0

Griffin Smeltzer, 0-0-0.00-0-0

Aaron Roy, 0-0-0.00-0-0

Shay Marks, 0-0-0.00-0-0

Fabian Dueck, 0-0-0.00-0-0

Tim Lipsett [1], 0-0-0.00-0-0

Time Lipsett [2], 0-0-0.00-0-0

Wacey Finkbeiner, 0-0-0.00-0-0

Coy Robbins, 0-0-0.00-0-0

Nicholas Klinck, 0-0-0.00-0-0

Dawson Shannon [1], 0-0-0.00-0-0

Dawson Shannon [2], 0-0-0.00-0-0

Landon Schmidt, 0-0-0.00-0-0

Blake Smith, 0-0-0.00-0-0