Due to the ever-accelerating scientific progress, fundamental shifts are occurring in security approaches. In the modern world, security is more than just the presence of a watchman and an alarm; it is, first and foremost, a set of measures aimed at ensuring total physical and economic security. Only an individual approach, a high level of service, personnel professionalism, the use of advanced technologies, and constant honing of skills will provide high quality services and, as a result, a high level of security.

If you wish to secure your surroundings, it is imperative to use the services of a company that offers everything you need: ​​qualified personnel, experience, licenses and certificates for the implementation of complex solutions in equipping objects of any complexity with security systems. Central Valley Alarm (CVA) is a full-service security firm with a proven track record of being just such.

CVA: Behind the Scenes

Having an eye for detail and perfection, CVA’s owner, Travis Bailey , puts all his time and effort into improving lives through smart surveillance services.

Based in Modesto, California, Central Valley Alarm has a long history of providing comprehensive security solutions for local homes and businesses. Thanks to its dedicated team of professionals and partnerships with leading manufacturers, CVA provides innovative solutions and immaculate service. This gives them the freedom to create new opportunities and ensure the company’s long-term viability.

“We are absolutely transparent in everything we do. Our goal is to help you create the best security solutions for your home or business that will make your life easier and safer”, says Travis.

What’s Included in CVA’s Security Services?

CVA’s comprehensive product solutions include residential and commercial surveillance and security systems, making it possible to have your home watched over at all times. The full-stack package also includes first-rate access control services, allowing for selective restriction of access to a place or other resource. The company also provides solar energy services and installations.

Core Values

Cooperation

CVA maintains a trusting relationship with its suppliers and clients, promoting innovation and development for the benefit of all parties involved.

Quality

CVA’s customers always have an edge. The firm guarantees the timely provision of top-notch services at prices that are hard to match.

Ethics

Travis Bailey CVA’s team invests in the long-term development and sustainability of the company as well as the society as a whole. CVA adheres to the principles of green logistics, which involves the use of energy and resource-saving technologies and equipment. The company’s solar energy solutions allow for the reduction of electricity costs as well as carbon footprint.

Summing Up

A well-organized security system is capable of preventing unwanted situations or surviving them with minimal damage. Any prudent person should opt for the installation of effective and well-thought-out security equipment.