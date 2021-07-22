Thunder Bay – POLITICS – The Thunder Bay—Superior North Conservative Electoral District Association has announced that Joshua Taylor will be running in the next federal election as the Conservative Party of Canada candidate for the Thunder Bay—Superior North riding.

Having grown up in Geraldton, Taylor is excited to be representing his home riding as the Conservative Candidate and hopes to bring back a sense of community that he says has been lost over the past several years under the Liberal Government.

“As a lifelong resident of the North, I’ve seen the rural areas of Thunder Bay—Superior North neglected and unable to live up to their amazing potential under Liberal and NDP Members of Parliament,” Taylor stated.

Taylor adds, “When I was growing up in Geraldton, there was a real sense of community. So much of that has been lost because of rising crime and a lack of economic development under this Government. I believe that we can have that sense of community again with the right elected representative.”

Starting post secondary school at the University of Western Ontario in 2011, Taylor has obtained an undergraduate degree in Criminology and a Master’s in Kinesiology. During his time at Western University in London, Ontario, Taylor researched Indigenous intergenerational trauma and PTSD, something he believes will serve him well if elected as the MP for Thunder Bay—Superior North.

Taylor moved back to Northern Ontario from London in 2018, where he worked for the Municipality of Greenstone in the recreation department. Taylor’s professional background also includes working as an employment counsellor with the Thunderbird Friendship Centre in his hometown of Geraldton, creating the bail program for the Thunder Bay Indigenous Friendship Centre, briefly working as a 911 operator, and currently works as the Youth Engagement Facilitator in the Tobacco Control Department of the Thunder Bay District Health Unit.

Taylor currently resides in Thunder Bay and spends his free time outdoors and keeping up with politics.

Thunder Bay—Superior North Conservative EDA President Jordan Erickson said of Taylor’s nomination, “We are looking forward to having Joshua as Thunder Bay—Superior North’s Conservative candidate in the upcoming election. With Joshua, we are confident that we will run a successful campaign and get one step closer to securing the future for the residents of Thunder Bay—Superior North.”

You can learn more about the Conservative Party of Canada and the Thunder Bay—Superior North Conservative EDA at www.tbsnconservative.ca.