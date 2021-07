Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 0 (zero) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region.

Current active cases is also at 0.

This means the work so many are doing is working. There is still work to do.

There are cases in Attawapiskat and Kashechewan, as well as new cases reported yesterday in the Northwestern Health Unit reporting area.