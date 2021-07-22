Thunder Bay – WEATHER – For the most part across the region cooler temperatures are expected today.

For parts of the region there remain air quality alerts in effect as a result of smoke from wildfires.

Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

A cooler day is in store for Thunder Bay. It is 15 this morning heading to a high of 22. Expect a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers this morning. Local smoke will impact air quality. The Humidex value is at 26. The UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight expect partly cloudy skies and an overnight low of 14.

Sioux Lookout Weather

Sioux Lookout is under an air quality alert. It is 16 this morning headed to a daytime high of 26. The weather service is calling for a mix of sun and cloud today with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Widespread smoke will impact air quality. Humidex value is 30 with the UV index at 8 or very high.

Tonight will start with clear skies. Those skies will become partly cloudy this evening. Local smoke will continue. Low overnight of 16.

Washaho Cree Nation Weather

It is 8 this morning in Washaho headed to a high of 16. Mainly cloudy skies to start the morning but those clouds should be clearing by late this morning. Local smoke will impact the air quality. The UV index is at 5 or moderate.

Tonight skies will clear. Winds becoming south 20 km/h before morning. Low overnight of 14.

Fort Frances Weather Outlook

It is 18 this morning to start the day in Fort Frances. The forecast is for a few showers ending this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers.

There is a risk of a thunderstorm. Local smoke will impact air quality. High of 29 with the Humidex value at 37. The UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers this evening. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Low overnight of 17.