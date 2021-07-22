Thunder Bay – After receiving a report on Tuesday from the Thunder Bay Police Service, the province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 50-year-old man in 2010.

Preliminary information suggests the following:

At about 1:48 am on April 1, 2010, officers arrived at the Royal Edwards Arms Building on South May Street.

Two officers removed the man from the building and left him out front before clearing the area. At 2:18 am, an officer in a second police vehicle was flagged down for a man on the ground in medical distress.

The man was taken to hospital in an ambulance. He was pronounced dead in hospital at 2:59 am.

Two investigators have been assigned to the case.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529. The Unit is also urging anyone who may have any video evidence related to this incident to upload that video through the SIU website.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of officials (police officers as well as special constables with the Niagara Parks Commission and peace officers with the Legislative Protective Service) that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person. All investigations are conducted by SIU investigators who are civilians. Under the Special Investigations Unit Act, the Director of the SIU must consider whether the official has committed a criminal offence in connection with the incident under investigation depending on the evidence, cause a criminal charge to be laid against the official where grounds exist for doing so, or close the file without any charges being laid publicly report the results of its investigations