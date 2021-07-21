Thunder Bay – BUSINESS – Innovation is a key part of making sure your business can survive. One of the ways to do that is making it easier for customers to pay for their purchases.

Porter Airlines is introducing more payment options for customers when purchasing flights on the company’s website.

Porter is partnering with Ingenico to provide alternative secure and convenient payment methods, starting with PayPal and WeChat. New channels are also being considered for future introduction.

Additionally, customers who want to travel, but prefer to spread out their costs, can finance purchases of $300 or more by paying through easy monthly installments using Uplift. Customers will see the total cost of their trip at the time of booking, along with the monthly payment amount, so they can easily budget and experience the travel they deserve. There are no late fees or prepayment penalties, and customers can travel even before they are finished making their prepayments.

“Customers are adopting new ways of making purchases and we want to give them more choices when shopping with Porter,” said Kevin Jackson, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Porter Airlines. “These options provide the budget flexibility and convenience many people are looking for.”

Customers can select these payment options today during the online purchase process at www.flyporter.com. Travel agents may also select payment financing for their clients when making a booking on Porter’s website.