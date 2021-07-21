ATIKOKAN – NEWS – On Sunday July 18, 2021 at approximately 4:00pm members of the Ontario Provincial Police in Atikokan responded to a traffic complainant of a person operating an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) while impaired.

Police officers attended the area of the complaint and located a person driving an ATV. In stopping and speaking with the person there were obvious signs of alcohol intoxication and they were arrested. The person provided breath samples which were analyzed to see what the concentration of alcohol in their blood was. The concentration was found to be 5 times the legal limit which is 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood.

As a result of this investigation 30 year old Zachary BJORKMAN of the Rainy River District has been charged under the Criminal Code with: operation while impaired with blood alcohol concentration over 80 contrary to section 320.14(1)(b)CC; and operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code contrary to section 320.18(1)(a)CC.