Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 0 (zero) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region.

The current active cases is 0.

It has taken a long time to get this trend going. It does not mean all is well and things can rapidly return to the pre-pandemic normal.

Each step of re-opening, including the Canada / US border will mean increased risk.

Through continued vigilance and keeping going on the new COVID-19 protocols, we are getting through this time.