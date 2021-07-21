Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Over the coming days we are likely to see more smoke across the region.

In last night’s Wildfire Update, there are now 165 wildfires burning in the region.

There are air quality alerts in effect for parts of the region. From Kenora to Quetico there are air quality concerns.

Special air quality statement in effect for:

Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog

Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson

Dryden – Vermilion Bay

Ignace – English River

Pikangikum – Poplar Hill – MacDowell

Sandy Lake – Weagamow Lake – Deer Lake

Ear Falls – Perrault Falls – Western Lac Seul

Fort Frances – Emo – Rainy River

Seine River Village – Mine Centre

Atikokan – Shebandowan – Quetico Park

Smoke is causing poor air quality and reducing visibility. Smoke is expected or occurring.

High levels of air pollution due to smoke from ongoing forest fires.

Smoke plumes from active fires in northwestern Ontario and eastern Manitoba are forecast to affect the area. Poor air quality and reduced visibilities are expected, particularly in areas closer to the fires.

Air quality is expected to gradually improve by Thursday as southeasterly winds moves it into Manitoba.

Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

It is 9 to start the morning, we will see a mix of sun and cloud today. There will be local smoke late this afternoon. High of 27 with a UV index of 7 or high.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of showers late this evening and overnight. Local smoke will continue. Low overnight of 12.

Sioux Lookout Weather Outlook

It is 14 to start the day in Sioux Lookout. There will be a mix of sun and clouds today with a 30 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon with the risk of a thunderstorm.

Local smoke is going to become widespread smoke near noon. High of 26 with the Humidex at 27. The UV index is at 8 or very high.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Widespread smoke will continue. Low overnight of 15.

Sachigo Lake Weather Outlook

It is 15 in Sachigo Lake to start the morning. Sunny skies this morning with increasing cloudiness early this afternoon. Local smoke will impact air quality starting late this morning and continuing this afternoon. High of 26 for the day with the Humidex at 29. The UV index 6 or high.

Tonight will see clearing skies this evening. Local smoke will continue, with an overnight low of 14.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay Weather

Mainly cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers along with the risk of a thunderstorm is in the forecast for Dryden and Vermilion Bay.

Widespread smoke in the area will impact air quality. The temperature will be falling to 16 this morning then rising. Humidex 27. The UV index 6 or high.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers. There is a risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Widespread smoke. Low 16.