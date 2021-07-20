Thunder Bay – WILDFIRE UPDATE – The wildfire situation in the region has the Ontario Government putting more restrictions on industry.
There were restrictions put into place on Monday.
Now, to further protect public safety and reduce the likelihood of human-caused fires in northwestern Ontario, the province has enhanced industry restrictions to include operations in mining, rail, construction and transportation. These restrictions are in place for high-risk industrial operations that have the potential to cause sparks and ignite fires.
Examples of activities now suspended include: certain specific drilling operations, using heavy machinery with rubber tires and no chains, and rail production grinding.
These measures will help sustain Ontario’s firefighting resources in the extreme fire situation across Northwestern Ontario.
“To continue to protect public safety, it is necessary to increase precautionary measures in the Northwest as the fire situation there continues to escalate,” said Greg Rickford, Minister of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry. “We appreciate the ongoing cooperation of our industry partners and the continued support to the community.”
The restrictions, which are under the authority of an emergency order currently in place for the Northwest, will come into effect July 21 and will remain in place until further notice.