Thunder Bay – Missing – Thunder Bay Police Service request public assistance in locating missing person, James HAAPSAARI, a 29-year-old man.

James HAAPSAARI was last seen in the area of Empress Avenue on July 16, 2021 at approximately 1:00 am.

James HAAPSAARI is described as a Caucasin male, 5’10’, 250 lbs, blue eyes and straight shoulder length dark brown hair, beard and moustache.

He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, sweater or long sleeve shirt and shorts.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.