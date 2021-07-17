Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Fire Rescue responded to a fire at the Resolute Saw Mill last night.

TBFR Fire crews wearing self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) extended 45mm hose lines to parts of the structure to apply water thus containing the fire to the associated machinery.

This tactic limited damage mostly to the wood fiber contents within it. The fire did not extend beyond the associated machinery.

TBFR credits staff at Resolute for alerting city fire crews early, and assisting in accessing and containing the fire to the machinery involved.

Cause of the fire is believed to be an overheated piece of machinery. There were no reported injuries by staff at the facility.

A total of 7 Pumper trucks, 2 Aerial ladders and 1 Command Unit responded to bring this fire under control.