Thunder Bay – Weather – Welcome to Saturday. We have heat warnings for the western regions, and some air quality alerts still in effect.

The areas with heat warnings will see temperatures reaching 31 degrees Celsius combined with overnight lows near 18 degrees Celsius are expected for the next 2 days. The heat event will continue through Sunday.

Maximum daytime temperatures will be 29 to 32 degrees Celsius with humidex values in the low to mid thirties. Minimum temperatures at night will be from 15 to 18 degrees Celsius.

A short break from the heat is expected in some areas tonight where temperatures will drop to the mid teens. A cold front will move southward across the region Sunday night, bringing this heat event to an end.

Heat Warnings

Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog

Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson

Dryden – Vermilion Bay

Ignace – English River

Fort Frances – Emo – Rainy River

Seine River Village – Mine Centre

Ear Falls – Perrault Falls – Western Lac Seul

Red Lake – Woodland Caribou Park

Pickle Lake – Cat Lake

Savant Lake – Sturgeon Lake

Sioux Lookout – Eastern Lac Seul

Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

Mainly sunny skies but hazy conditions are expected today due to smoke. High for the day will be 30 with the Humidex at 33. The UV index is at 7 or high.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies. Hazy. Low overnight of 14.

Sioux Lookout Weather

Today will see a mix of sun and cloud. There is a 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. Local smoke will continue to impact air quality. High for the day of 31. Humidex is at 34. The UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies. There is a 30 per cent chance of showers this evening. Local smoke will continue. Low 17.

Washaho Cree Nation

Want to see a glimpse of the cold front coming down from the north? It is 7 on the way to a high of 10 in Washaho Cree Nation this morning.

Overcast skies with winds from the north at 30 km/h gusting to 50. The UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies. Winds will be from the north at 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low plus 3.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

Heat Warning is in effect. Mainly sunny for Saturday with hazy conditions. High of 31 with the Humidex at 36. The UV index 7 or high.

Tonight will see a few clouds. Hazy. Low 19.