Thunder Bay – Weather – There are heat warnings and air quality alerts in effect for much of the western part of the region today. Environment Canada says there will be a cold front moving forward southward across the region on Sunday.

Heat Warnings are in effect for:

Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog

Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson

Dryden – Vermilion Bay

Ignace – English River

Fort Frances – Emo – Rainy River

Seine River Village – Mine Centre

Ear Falls – Perrault Falls – Western Lac Seul

Red Lake – Woodland Caribou Park

Pickle Lake – Cat Lake

Savant Lake – Sturgeon Lake

Sioux Lookout – Eastern Lac Seul

This heat event will begin today and continue through Sunday.

Maximum temperatures in the range of 29 to 31 degrees Celsius with humidex values in the low to mid thirties.

Minimum temperatures at night near 18 degrees Celsius.

Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

Sunny skies for Friday, with a daytime high of 28. The Humidex will make it feel like 31. The UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight will see clear with an overnight low of 12.

Sioux Lookout Weather Outlook

A mix of sun and clouds for Sioux Lookout with a daytime high of 31. The humidex will make it feel a very hot 35. The UV index will be 8 or very high.

Tonight will see clear skies with an overnight low of 17.

Sachigo Lake Weather Outlook

There will be a mix of sun and cloud in Sachigo Lake for Friday. There is also the risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Local smoke will impact air quality. Winds will becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High for the day will be 32 with the Humidex making it feel more like 37. The UV index 7 or high.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm. Local smoke will continue this evening. Winds will be from the west at 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light this evening. Winds will them become northeast 20 gusting to 40 before morning. Low overnight of 11.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods Weather

There is a heat warning in effect for Kenora today. Sunny skies to start the morning are expected. There will be a mix of sun and cloud late this afternoon with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High of 30 for Friday with the Humidex at 33. The UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening then clear skies will prevail. Low overnight of 18.