Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police report they are looking to locate Marcus Moonias.

Marcus MOONIAS was last seen in the area of Oliver Road on July 15, 2021 at approximately 5:30 pm.

Marcus MOONIAS is described as an Indigenous male, 5’6′, 220 lbs, brown eyes and short black hair.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black pants and runners.

No photo is available at this time.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.