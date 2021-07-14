Thunder Bay – LIVING – As COVID-19 numbers continue to drop, people are starting to really seek out new things to do. For some people it feels like a really long time since they got out and did something new and different.

This coming weekend, on Saturday is the first day of a three Saturdays long Drive-By Art Gallery that has as many as 50 local artisans who will be sharing their works.

There is of course a Facebook page Tbay Drive-By Art Gallery for the event, created by Manuela Wedow, has had artists showing off some pretty amazing art.

Look for the signs and get the list so you can venture out and check out some amazing artwork.

Lori Paras at The Hub shares, “The Hub sidewalk has been walked on and hosted businesses for close to a century”.

Join us as stage three opens our business community to the public once again.

The Red Bicycle inside The Hub Bazaar is just one of the amazing vendors at this interesting must see venue at 507 Victoria Avenue East is open Tuesday-Friday 11-5. and Saturdays 11-4.

You have to see the famous Red Bicycle “Red Furniture” it might be just the thing to perk up your post-Covid home.

There will be a Sidewalk Sale Friday and Saturday!

As well, the Gateway Casino is open starting this weekend.

The Thunder Bay Museum and the Thunder Bay Art Gallery are opening up as well.

If you are trying to wear off some of the Pandemic Poundage… and keep your knees and hips going, there is nothing like jumping on a bicycle and riding it off.

Ian Cameron at Community Spokes at 303 Simpson Street might have the perfect solution for you.

There is a solid selection of used bikes, and a DIY repair shop where you can safely, following COVID-19 restrictions fix your cycle.

Now, just for fun, take a bike ride out to the Stanley Inn and check out the absolutely amazing Stanley Burgers, the Stanley opens up for lunch on Friday and will be open Saturday and Sunday too.

If you are in the mood for dancing… check out the contest that Kasper Transportation is running.

Details will be on the Kasper Transportation Facebook page.

As we come out of the pandemic, please stay safe and stay smart.

Remember shopping local helps our community!