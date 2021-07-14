Thunder Bay – Wildfire Update – Due to the extreme fire hazard and increased forest fire activity, the ministry issued an Emergency Area Order for all of Northwestern Ontario. The order is in effect and will allow the ministry to take special measures to ensure the safety of people and the protection of critical property.

As the Restricted Fire Zone for the Northwest remains in place residents must also do their part and refrain from having outdoor fires – this includes burning of grass, debris and campfires, even when using an outdoor fire grate, fireplace or fire pit. These restrictions are in place to reduce the number of preventable human-caused fires and lower the risk of wildfires impacting the public.

It is a busy fire season across Northern Ontario with high temperatures, dry conditions and frequent thunderstorms contributing to multiple large forest fires.

“I am monitoring the situation closely and my ministry is doing everything it can to protect communities and property in the area,” said Greg Rickford, Minister of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry. “Public safety is our first priority, and we will continue to provide all support necessary to protect the health and well-being of those impacted by wildfires.”