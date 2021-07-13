Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police arrested three people on Monday morning following an assault involving a replica firearm on the city’s south side.

Officers with the Uniform Patrol Branch were dispatched to the 400 block of McKenzie Street just before 6:55 am EDT on Monday, July 12, 2021, following reports of a disturbance possibly involving a weapon.

When officers arrived in the area, they located a male who appeared to be injured and waiting for Superior North EMS paramedics.

An investigation revealed an assault had occurred between this male and two others – an 18-year-old male and a 17-year-old female.

During this altercation the injured male drew a firearm and pointed it toward another male. An investigation revealed the firearm used was a replica.

Police also learned the injured male was in possession of a quantity of suspected fentanyl, a quantity of suspected crack cocaine, a quantity of pills suspected to be Alprazolam, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

The accused male was arrested and later transported to the Thunder Bay Police Service headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Meanwhile, police arrested two other accused individuals for their role in the initial assault.

Dylan Leo WABASON, 18, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Alprazolam for the Purpose of Trafficking x 3

• Assault

• Pointing a Firearm

• Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

Antoine Curtis BOUCHARD, 18, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Forcible Confinement

• Assault with Weapon x 2

• Assault

• Robbery

A 17-year-old Thunder Bay female is charged with:

• Assault with a Weapon

All three appeared in bail court on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. BOUCHARD and WABASON were both remanded into custody with a future appearance date. The accused female was released with conditions and a future appearance date.

The identity of the female accused is being withheld in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

None of the accused are considered guilty until proven in a court of law.