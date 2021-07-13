DRYDEN – Health – Dryden Regional Health Centre (DRHC) has called a Code Grey – Partial Air Exclusion in response to the ongoing forest fire situation and resulting smoke in the region.

Special air quality statement in effect for:

Dryden – Vermilion Bay

Ignace – English River

Smoke is causing poor air quality and reducing visibility. Smoke is expected or occurring.

High levels of air pollution due to smoke from ongoing forest fires.

This means that DRHC are taking measures to minimize outside air from entering the facilities such as closing intakes, closing windows and door openings, and minimizing entry and exit from the building as much as possible.

As this is a partial air exclusion, DRHC will not be restricting access to the building at this time, however the facility are prepared to ramp up our measures to a Full Air Exclusion if conditions worsen. We are asking the public to please avoid unnecessary visits to DRHC at this time.

DRHC will provide further updates to the community as the situation evolves. In the meantime, The Dryden Area Family Health Team has put together some helpful tips to help protect your lungs given the current air quality: