KENORA – POLITICS – David Bruno has announced his nomination candidacy for Kenora Federal Riding, to be the Liberal Party Candidate. This Northwestern Ontario riding encompasses many First Nation communities and stretches from the City of Kenora, Dryden and Ignace to Fort Severn on Hudson’s Bay. Bruno is a graduate of Lakehead University in Political Science and the University of Madrid, Spain in International Relations, and has a long history of advocacy for individuals and businesses digital protections that have suffered from the rapidly changing digital age.

Bruno’s dedication to professional excellence, client service, and creative problem-solving has led to pragmatic and actual change in his industry, so much so, that he has even helped shape new Cyber Security policy in Canada through his contribution to Canada’s new Digital Charter, Bill C-11. Bruno currently advocates for stronger protective measures in this area and has even drafted a new Cyber Law for the Ministry of Public Safety for the RCMP.

Bruno spends his spare time with his spouse, often visiting local provincial parks and friends and family in Ignace, for example. It is Bruno’s connection with the Northwestern Ontario environment that makes preservation and responsible and revitalized growth in the region a priority for him. Bruno also spends his free time giving back to the community. He is an outspoken advocate for the use of encrypted email to protect vulnerable populations like refugees along with the LGBTQ2S populations here and abroad. He has even invested his own money in a free encrypted email server for the public.

An active son of Northwestern Ontario, Bruno lives in Kenora but has lived much of his life in different places across the globe; Bruno’s main Cyber Security business and advocacy has stretched mainly between Canada, the USA and Europe. He served in the Canadian Military as a young Second Lieutenant before being awarded the Rotary International Ambassadorial Scholarship to study International Relations and Communications overseas. While abroad, he also worked at the Canadian Embassy in Madrid as an interpreter as he is fluent in English, French, Spanish and Italian. Today, Bruno and his husband proudly call Kenora their home and has made a personal commitment to learning our local Anishinaabe language as well.

Bruno’s extended family stretches across Northwestern and Southern Ontario, all the way to Montréal. His mother, a celebrated community leader in her own right, remains a strong influence in his life, living within a day’s drive to Thunder Bay. A hazardous, and in some parts treacherous, drive that is not lost to Bruno, as he remains committed to advocating on completing the twinning of the TransCanada highway as one of his top priorities. Other priorities Bruno advocates for are:

Strengthening Indigenous Self Governance

Redevelopment of our forestry industry – renewable resource replacing single use plastics

Increased Northern Funding based on Equity not Equality“It is my mission to harness the technological expertise I’ve gained over the years and use it to help combat online abuses, and provide better protections for all citizens.”

“Apart from my work in Cyber Security, I also want to help and make sure we protect our physical environment by reducing our carbon footprint, as this too affects everything we do. We are facing an urgent call to help battle climate change, a global movement inspired by young people today. The elimination of single-use plastics is an example of the right way forward… Miigwech – Merci” ~David.

___________________________________

Career Bio Brief:

As founder and CEO of a global cyber security firm, David specialises in anti-fraud and anti-corporate espionage systems worldwide. Through his company, he provides financial sector solutions for the digital and interactive FINTECH sectors. For 20 years he has worked to provide security protections to the masses and has invested his own money in a free E2EE encrypted email server for the public.

He is a contributor and member of Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) advocating for defending digital civil liberties. He is a Tech Policy Analyst for Washington DC based Global Foundation For Cyber Studies & Research (gfcyber.org) and a contributor to the Northern Policy Institute dedicated to educating the public on the surveillance of email in general and the importance of encryption, especially for vulnerable populations like refugees.

He was also a policy contributor to Canada’s new Digital Charter under Minister Bains.