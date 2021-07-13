KENORA – NEWS – The Kenora Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested and charged two people with Impaired Driving offences over the weekend.

At approximately 8:30 pm CDT on July 12, 2021, Police received a complaint of a boat parked underneath a bridge in Norman with a person passed out on it. Police attended and spoke with the lone occupant of the vessel and determined they had been consuming alcohol. The accused was arrested at the scene and transported for further tests. As a result of this investigation, 66 year old Terrance DACIUK of Kenora has been charged with:

Operation While Impaired-Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus) contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the Criminal Code (CC).

Operation While Impaired-Alcohol and Drugs contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code

At 11:55 pm CDT on July 11, 2021, Police were dispatched to a motorist in need of assistance on 17A Highway. After speaking to the driver they were taken to the detachment for further investigation by a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE). As a result of this investigation, 36 year old, Stuart Adamson of Oliver Paipoonge, Ontario has been charged with:

Operation While Impaired-Alcohol and Drugs contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code

Motorists who drive impaired by alcohol or drugs are subject to drivers licence suspensions, fines, vehicle impoundments, criminal records and increased insurance costs.

Drivers 21 years of age or younger have a Zero blood alcohol rule while driving.

Please drive responsibly, don’t drink and drive. Members of the public are urged to report Impaired Driving by calling 911 in emergency situations or for non-emergent call 1-888-310-1122.