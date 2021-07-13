Thunder Bay – NEWS – There is going to be upgrades to the Festival area at Marina Park in Thunder Bay. This is part of an announcement of funding made earlier today.

Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health; Kinga Surma, Ontario’s Minister of Infrastructure; and Greg Rickford, Ontario’s Minister of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry and Member of Provincial Parliament for Kenora–Rainy River; along His Worship Bill Mauro, Mayor of the City of Thunder Bay, announced the joint funding for six recreational and community infrastructure projects across Northwestern Ontario.

The Government of Canada is investing over $3.6 million in these projects through the Community, Culture, and Recreation Stream of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is providing over $3 million, while recipients are investing over $2.4 million in their respective projects.

Among the projects announced are upgrades to Prince Arthur’s Landing Festival Area along the City of Thunder Bay’s waterfront. The project involves reorienting the stage and viewing area to improve the spectator and performer experience, upgrades to the electrical and backstage infrastructure for event and concert hosting, and health and safety improvements for employees, performers and spectators. This work will improve community access to a safe and renovated venue that residents will be able to enjoy for years to come.

In Red Rock, funding will support the rehabilitation of the Red Rock Recreation Centre. The project includes new siding, replacing the roof, header and liner systems, flooring in the seniors’ room, bowling lanes, and the floor and ventilation system in the gymnasium. Other upgrades include the installation of five new accessible doors, a new furnace and ductwork to heat change rooms, and the addition of a new pool system and liner. Once completed, this work will improve the facility’s energy efficiency and provide the community with access to a more modern and reliable recreation centre.

Additional investments in other recreational infrastructure projects across Northern Ontario include upgrades to improve community and recreation centres in Nipigon, Schreiber, Sioux Narrows, and the Centre Francophone of Thunder Bay.

All orders of government continue to work together for the people of Ontario to make strategic infrastructure investments in communities across the province when needed most.