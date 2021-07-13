Thunder Bay – Have you missed sitting and testing your luck at the casino?

Gateway Casinos will reopen its Ontario casinos on Friday, July 16th as part of the Ontario Government’s Step 3 reopening plan. All casinos will be permitted to reopen at 50% capacity.

“We are excited to finally re-open casinos and community gaming centres across the province, and welcome back our employees and valued customers into a very safe environment for gaming and dining. As always, the health and safety of our employees and customers are paramount,” said Tony Santo, CEO at Gateway Casinos. “We look forward to a safe and steady restart and the return to full operations as soon as possible.”

“We operate in one of the most highly regulated business environments in the province with more rigorous oversight and controls than any other business in the hospitality sector,” said Santo. “At Gateway, we have developed extensive health and safety plans that have been independently reviewed by a health and safety subject matter expert.”

However, Casino Rama Resort will reopen on July 29.

The health and safety of all employees, customers and community remains the highest priority at Gateway and all properties will continue to work with local and provincial governments; public health authorities and regulators to collaboratively prevent the spread of COVID-19. All Gateway Casinos will continue to apply the protocols recommended by the government, the Ministry of Health and local public health officials. These include PPE for staff, mandatory masking for guests, hand sanitation stations on the gaming floor, plexiglass barriers and social distancing.

On Friday, July 16, all Gateway casinos in Ontario will resume operations. Gateway Casinos London, Woodstock and Innisfil will open their doors at 12:01 a.m. Clinton, Hanover, Thunder Bay, Sault Ste. Marie, Sarnia and Thunder Bay will open at 9:00 a.m. and Chatham, Point Edward and Sudbury will open at 10:00 a.m. Casino Rama will reopen on July 29 at 10:00 a.m.

Once open, individual sites will assume their regular hours of operation listed below.

London: Open 24 hours every day

Woodstock: Open 24 hours every day

Point Edward: Open 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. every day

Sarnia: Open 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. every day

Clinton: Open 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. every day

Hanover: Open 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. five days/24 hours on weekends

Chatham: Open 10:00 a.m.to 2:00 a.m. every day

Thunder Bay: Open 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m. every day

Sault Ste. Marie: Open 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. five days/ 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 a.m. Friday/Saturday

Sudbury: Open 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. five days/ 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m. Friday/Saturday

Gateway Casinos Innisfil: Open 24 hours every day

Casino Rama: (Opening on July 29th) Open 24 hours, seven days a week