Thunder Bay – WEATHER – To start the week there are for many parts of the region heat warnings and air quality advisories in effect.

Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

It is 13 to start your Monday in Thunder Bay. We are headed to a high of 25. Skies will be a mix of sun and cloud before becoming sunny this afternoon. Local smoke will impact air quality. Humidex value is at 29 and the UV index is at 8 or very high.

Tonight will see clear skies with local smoke impacting the air, and allowing you to take some amazing pictures of the sun as it sets.

The low overnight will be 13.

Sioux Lookout Weather

It is 20 this morning headed to a high of 31 in Sioux Lookout. There is a heat warning and an air quality warning in effect.

To start your Monday, skies will be a mix of sun and cloud. It will become sunny this morning. Local smoke will impact air quality. Winds will becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning.

The Humidex will make it feel like 35. The UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight we are calling for increasing cloudiness. There is a 30 per cent chance of showers changing to a 70 per cent chance of showers late this evening and then to a 30 per cent chance of showers overnight.

There is a risk of a thunderstorm this evening and after midnight. Local smoke will continue in the area. Tonight, winds will be from the southwest at 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light late this evening. Low overnight of 17.

Sachigo Lake Weather

Sachigo Lake is under both a heat warning, and an air quality alert.

We are calling for a mix of sun and cloud for Monday. There is a 30 per cent chance of showers early this morning.

That will shift to a 40 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. There is a risk of a thunderstorm.

Local smoke will continue to impact the region.

Winds will be from the southwest at 30 km/h gusting to 50.

High for the day will be 30 with the Humidex making it feel more like 33. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight will see cloudy skies and a 70 per cent chance of showers changing to a 30 per cent chance of showers near midnight. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm this evening.

Local smoke will continue with winds from the west at 30 km/h gusting to 50 before becoming light late this evening. Winds will becoming northwest 20 before morning. Low overnight of 14.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods Weather

It is 21 headed to a high of 30 in Kenora for Monday. Skies will be sunny this morning and early this afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon.

There is a risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon.

Local smoke will continue to impact air quality. Winds will becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning.

Humidex will make it feel like 33. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies with a 70 per cent chance of showers changing to 30 percent chance of showers near midnight.

There will be a risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Local smoke will continue. Winds will be from the south at 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light this evening. Low overnight of 16.