Thunder Bay – NEWS – The City of Thunder Bay will see 101 evacuees from Deer Lake First Nation arriving in the city.

Deer Lake First Nation is currently under threat from a 27,549 hectare fire, RED 051, burning 15 km away from Deer Lake and growing in size due weather conditions.

The 101 people, who are considered stage one primary evacuees – members of the community’s vulnerable population, are anticipated to arrive this afternoon. The remaining vulnerable population, approximately 350 people, will be evacuated to other communities in the province.

The Municipal Emergency Control Group met once again yesterday evening to discuss the situation. Local emergency services confirmed the necessary resources were available to support the additional evacuees while continuing to serve the Thunder Bay community. The city is hosting 300 residents from Poplar Hill First Nation who have been arriving over the course of yesterday and today, in addition to the 101 Deer Lake residents arriving this afternoon. No further evacuees are anticipated to arrive in the city.

Dr. Janet DeMille, Medical Office of Health, confirmed vaccines have been rolled out within the Deer Lake First Nation community and there are no cases of COVID-19 at this time.

The local coordinating team – City of Thunder Bay, Police, Fire Rescue, Superior North EMS, Emergency Management Ontario, Canadian Red Cross, and Thunder Bay District Health Unit, continue to oversee the situation.