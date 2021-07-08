WINNIPEG – NEWS – A three-year-old girl was murdered in Winnipeg. Winnipeg Police have the suspect, the estranged father of the victim in custody.

Jay Murray of the Winnipeg Police Service reports that on July 7, 2021, at 9:28 am CDT, the Winnipeg Police Service responded to the Robertson neighbourhood following a report of a family-related abduction which had just occurred.

Police say that it is believed that the estranged father of a 3-year-old girl had abducted her from the mother at knifepoint.

At 9:43 am CDT, officers took the suspect into custody outside of a parked vehicle at King Edward Street and Jefferson Avenue.

Inside the car, officers found the young girl suffering from stab wound injuries and immediately began providing emergency first aid. Emergency CPR and other efforts to attempt to save the girl’s life were attempted by both police and paramedics.

The victim was transported to hospital in critical condition, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Members of the Homicide Unit are continuing with the investigation.

Frank Nausigimana, a 28-year-old male of Winnipeg, has been charged with:

– First Degree Murder

He was detained in custody.

Winnipeg has had twenty homicides in the city over the past ten weeks.