Thunder Bay – Wildfire Update – At the time of this update there were 71 active fires in the northwest region. A total of 22 fires were not under control, six fires were being held, 19 fires were under control and 24 fires were being observed. Eight fires were called out today.

Three new fires were discovered in the Northwest Region by the late afternoon of July 8. Red Lake 83 is located near Ranger Lake, approximately 13 kilometres east of Balmertown. The 0.1 hectare fire is being held. Nipigon 26 is located near Raynar Lake, approximately 18 kilometres north of Longlac. The 0.5 hectare fire is not under control. Thunder Bay 63 is located near McGaughey Lake, approximately 62 kilometres north of Thunder Bay, The 0.2 hectare fire is not under control.

Several additional fires were discovered in the evening hours of July 7, following the previous update. Red Lake 82 was located at Pikangikum First Nation. The 0.1 hectare fire is now out. Sioux Lookout 49 was located near Souter Lake in Wabakimi Provincial Park, approximately 94 kilometres southeast of Pickle Lake. The 0.2 hectare fire is out. Sioux Lookout 50 is located approximately 13 kilometres south of Bearskin Lake First Nation. The 193 hectare fire is not under control. Nipigon 25 is located near Owl Lake, approximately 23 kilometres north of Terrace Bay. The 0.1 hectare fire is not under control.

The wildland fire hazard is high to extreme in all sectors of the northwest region today.

To see the fire hazard near you, consult the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfire

Fires of Note

Kenora 51 , is located approximately 100 kilometres north/northwest of Kenora. Fire continues to expand its perimeter and is not under control at 31,673 hectares. An Incident Management Team has been assigned to this fire with 12 crews working to secure hoselines and identify targets for ignition.

, is located approximately 100 kilometres north/northwest of Kenora. Sioux Lookout 50 is approximately 13 kilometres south of the far north community of Bearskin Lake. Fire is not under control at a size of 193 hectares. Waterbombers were active on this fire today. Crews are assigned to this fire and communications with the community are ongoing.

is approximately 13 kilometres south of the far north community of Bearskin Lake. Fort Frances 47 is located three kilometres northwest of Naicatchewenin First Nation. A milestone in the ongoing suppression effort for this 407 hectare fire that began June 23 – control status has been changed to being held.



Restricted Fire Zone in effect for areas of the Northwest Region

Due to the high to extreme forest fire hazard, effective 12:01 am Wednesday June 30, the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry has implemented a Restricted Fire Zone in the Kenora, Fort Frances and Dryden Districts, and southern portions of Sioux Lookout and Red Lake Districts. The Restricted Fire Zone will be in effect until further notice. Outdoor fires are banned. Portable gas stoves may still be used BUT must be handled with extreme care. You can learn more about Restricted Fire Zones here. For a more detailed boundary of the Restricted Fire Zone, consult the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfire

Restrictions due to forest fire activity in the Fort Frances District

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, Fort Frances District, is advising the public that due to extreme forest fire activity from the Fort Frances 47 fire, an Implementation Order is now in effect until further notice that restricts access and use of certain roads and Crown lands.

All travel, use and access to the following areas are prohibited unless authorized by a travel permit issued by the Fort Frances District Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.

This includes all travel on Northwest Bay Road outside of Naicatchewenin First Nation, including West Spencer Road, Woody Road, Alex Road, and Kaiarskon South Road. Also including Charles Road south of the kilometre marker 24 and all branch roads associated with the previously identified road networks.

All use or occupation of Crown lands, on or within 500 metres of the identified roads, is prohibited.

For information on how to obtain a travel permit please call 807-271-0216.