RED LAKE – NEWS – On Thursday July 8th, 2021, Officers from the Red Lake & Ear Falls Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were dispatched to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 105 between the Township of Ear Falls & the Municipality of Red Lake.

At approximately 12:25 pm CDT, one lane of Highway 105 has been opened & traffic is being controlled by Officers on scene.

Police are reminding motorists to be extra attentive as Officers are still investigating & are present along Highway 105.