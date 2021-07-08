Thunder Bay – NEWS – Jason Lloyd CLARK of Waterloo is in custody in Thunder Bay after offices with the Thunder Bay Police Service arrested him on Tuesday.

Jason Lloyd CLARK is accused of defrauding victims across Ontario out of more than $927,000 CAD.

A Thunder Bay Police Service officer with the Uniform Patrol Branch was dispatched to the Royal Bank of Canada branch at 1159 Alloy Drive at about 11:20 am on Tuesday July 6 following reports of a male attempting to withdraw funds with suspected fraudulent identification.

When the officer arrived he observed the male suspect engaged in a verbal altercation.

When the officer approached the suspect attempted to flee. Despite his attempt to flee, the officer was able to detain the suspect following a brief struggle.

An investigation found the suspect was in possession of various fraudulent documents and government identification. He was subsequently arrested on charges of Identity Fraud With Intent.

Further investigation, which included involvement from an RBC investigator and members of Thunder Bay Police Service Economic Crime Unit, connected the suspect to multiple frauds that targeted victims across the province.

The investigation revealed the suspect, via multiple transactions, defrauded victims of more than $927,000 CAD. More than $811,000 of that total was taken fraudulently in Thunder Bay.

The total could change as the investigation continues to progress.

Jason Lloyd CLARK, 37, of Waterloo, Ont., is charged with:

• Fraud Over $5,000

• Identity Fraud With Intent x 4

He appeared for bail court on Wednesday, July 7 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.