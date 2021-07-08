Thunder Bay – Weather – If you ever think climate change isn’t happening, consider that the wide swings in our weather are a solid indication that it is real.

Only a few days ago, we were setting record high temperatures. This morning there are frost advisories in parts of the region.

Frost advisory in effect for:

Armstrong – Auden – Wabakimi Park

Manitouwadge – Hornepayne

Nakina – Aroland – Pagwa

Upsala – Raith

Frost may damage some crops in frost-prone areas.

With clear and calm conditions prevailing early this morning some areas are expected to reach a minimum temperature around the zero degree Celsius mark. If any frost were to form this morning it should be brief and patchy as temperatures should recover relatively quickly after sunrise.

There are also air quality alerts in parts of the region over the smoke from forest fires.

Special air quality statement in effect for:

Ear Falls – Perrault Falls – Western Lac Seul

Red Lake – Woodland Caribou Park

Savant Lake – Sturgeon Lake

Sioux Lookout – Eastern Lac Seul

Big Trout Lake – Kasabonika

Sachigo Lake – Bearskin Lake

Pickle Lake – Cat Lake

Summer Beaver – Wunnummin Lake – Kingfisher Lake

Pikangikum – Poplar Hill – MacDowell

Sandy Lake – Weagamow Lake – Deer Lake

High levels of air pollution due to smoke from ongoing forest fires.

Smoke plumes from active fires in the area will continue today and possibly persist into tomorrow. Air quality is likely to deteriorate if the smoke descends to ground level.

Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

It is a cool 4 in Thunder Bay this morning. Sunny skies and a daytime high of 23 is expected. The UV index 7 or high.

Tonight will see clear skies and an overnight low of 8.

Sioux Lookout Weather

It is 10 to start the day in Sioux Lookout. Sunny skies with local smoke is predicted. High for the day of 25. The UV index 7 or high.

Tonight will see clear skies. Local smoke will impact air quality. Low overnight of 12.

Marten Falls Weather

It is 10 this morning in Marten Falls. Congratulations to all the residents who took part in the healing walk earlier this week.

Sunny skies in the forecast for Thursday. Winds will be from the southwest at 20 km/h becoming light late this morning. High of 25. The UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight will see clear skies the low overnight will be 9.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay Weather

It is 11 to start your morning in Dryden. Expect sunny skies today with a high of 24. Humidex is at 25. The UV index 7 or high.

Tonight will see a few clouds. Low of 12.