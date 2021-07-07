Thunder Bay – Thunder Bay Police seek assistance from the public in identifying a robbery suspect.

The incident took place at the Circle K convenience store at 1315 Arthur Street East at about 8:50 pm on Wednesday, June 23. At that time a male had entered the store, approached the clerk at the cash register area and made demands for cash.

The male suspect then took money from the cash register and fled on foot in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a white male in his early 20s with brown hair. He appeared to be wearing all black clothing at the time of the incident.

As a result of an ongoing investigation by members of the TBPS’s Break and Enter and Robbery (BEAR) Unit, surveillance footage showing the suspect at the time of this incident has been obtained. Portions of that footage are now being shared with the media and public in hopes the accused can be positively identified.

The suspect is believed to have been involved in multiple similar recent incidents.

If you have any information that could assist investigators in identifying this suspect please call police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.