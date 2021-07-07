Bitspawn could be a play blockchain protocol designed for digital athletes and social gamers. The corporation was supported in 2019.

Their Key people are Eric Godwin, Lukas Kamandulis, Rhys Boulanger, Alex Lan all with an intensive history in blockchain, esports and promoting.

Owning many prime tier social media accounts reaching scores of followers daily, the corporation is backed by many tier one VC funds to develop the most effective esports platform.

The company is calculated to be valued at $9 million USD.

We aim to create esports accessible to all or any gamers.

Bitspawn addresses the more and more pronounced want for socialization and collaboration between players, consumers, organizations, and firms in esports.

As AN infrastructure-oriented answer, we have a tendency to square measure unlocking the chance for many scores of gamers, scores of groups, tens of thousands of sponsors, advertisers and organizers to firmly connect with one another and become a vicinity of the world esports scheme.

The core values of Bitspawn are elected on the premise of providing an answer to problems related to the unprotected rights of esports participants, fixing esports’ broken business model (fragmented scheme creates quality, friction and arrangement between concerned parties), and esports’ more and more polarized scheme.

Bitspawn is made on prime of Solana.

The Bitspawn network is driven by the SPAWN token,which provides utility in establishing a marketplace of competitive events and community rewards.

Bitspawn provides the formation of an essentially new platform for esports participation structured in redistributed protocols.