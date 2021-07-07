Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police have provided an update on the situation that unfolded last night in the downtown Port Arthur area of the city.

Police report that the efforts were a rescue operation.

Officers were dispatched to an address in the zero-to-100 block of Cumberland Street South at about 6:30 pm on Tuesday, July 6 following a disturbance involving someone in a crisis.

The crisis was related to mental health concerns, therefore as a result many details are being withheld for reasons of privacy.

Firefighters with Thunder Bay Fire Rescue and paramedics with the Thunder Bay Superior North EMS were also dispatched to assist with rescue efforts.

TBPS officers from multiple units were involved.

A scene was established, which led to some disruptions to vehicle and pedestrian traffic in the area, as first responders continued their rescue efforts.

The rescue concluded at about 2 am on Wednesday, July 7. The subject of the crisis was transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.

No injuries were reported as a result of this incident. There were no arrests during this rescue.