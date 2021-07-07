Thunder Bay – Missing – Thunder Bay Police Service request public help in efforts to locate Jodie FRENETTE, a 39-year-old female.

Jodie was last seen in the area of John Street, between High Street South and Algoma Street South, at about 5:30 am on Tuesday, July 6. She was believed to be heading toward a nearby Shopper’s Drug Mart at that time.

She is an Indigenous female standing about 5’6” tall with a large build. She has blond, purple and brown hair.

Clothing descriptors are unavailable at this time.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.