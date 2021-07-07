Thunder Bay – Wildfire Update – At the time of this update there were 76 active fires in the northwest region. A total of 23 fires were not under control, six fires were being held, 22 fires were under control and 25 fires were being observed. Three fires were called out today.
Northwest Region Fires
- Five new fires were discovered in the northwest region by the late afternoon of July 7.
- Kenora 65 is located on Wabaseemong Independent Nation, also known as Whitedog, approximately 7 kilometres northeast of the community. The 0.2 hectare fire is being held.
- Nipigon 23 is located south of Onaman Lake, approximately 45 kilometres west/northwest of Geraldton. The 0.5 hectare fire is not under control.
- Nipigon 24 is located near Wapikopa Lake, approximately 63 kilometres west of the far north community of Webequie. The 188 hectare fire is not under control.
- Kenora 66 is located north of Obakikon Lake, approximately 18 kilometres south west of Sioux Narrows. The 0.1 hectare fire is being held.
- Kenora 67 is located south of Lount Lake, approximately 26 kilometres northeast of Minaki. The 0.1 hectare fire is being held.
- The wildland forest fire hazard in the northwest region is predominantly high in all sectors with areas of extreme hazard in Red Lake, Sioux Lookout and Fort Frances sectors.
- To see the fire hazard near you, consult the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfire
Fires of Note
Kenora 51
- The fire has been remapped to a size of 31,673 hectares.
- Fire has been active over the past several days producing smoke at the local level
- 11 crews and 22 helicopters are assigned to this fire.
- An Incident Management Team is established on the fire.
Fort Frances 47
- Fire remains not under control at a size at 407 hectares.
- 11 crews continue to extinguish hot spots on this fire.
Restricted Fire Zone to be declared in areas of the Northwest Region
Due to the high to extreme forest fire hazard, effective 12:01 am Wednesday June 30, the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry has implemented a Restricted Fire Zone in the Kenora, Fort Frances and Dryden Districts, and southern portions of Sioux Lookout and Red Lake Districts. The Restricted Fire Zone will be in effect until further notice. Outdoor fires are banned. Portable gas stoves may still be used BUT must be handled with extreme care. You can learn more about Restricted Fire Zones here. For a more detailed boundary of the Restricted Fire Zone, consult the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfire
Restrictions due to forest fire activity in the Fort Frances District
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, Fort Frances District, is advising the public that due to extreme forest fire activity from the Fort Frances 47 fire, an Implementation Order is now in effect until further notice that restricts access and use of certain roads and Crown lands.
All travel, use and access to the following areas are prohibited unless authorized by a travel permit issued by the Fort Frances District Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.
This includes all travel on Northwest Bay Road outside of Naicatchewenin First Nation, including West Spencer Road, Woody Road, Alex Road, and Kaiarskon South Road. Also including Charles Road south of the kilometre marker 24 and all branch roads associated with the previously identified road networks.
All use or occupation of Crown lands, on or within 500 metres of the identified roads, is prohibited.
For information on how to obtain a travel permit please call 807-271-0216.