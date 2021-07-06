Marathon – NEWS – On Tuesday July 6, 2021 at approximately 9:10 am, officers of the Marathon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detachment responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision (MVC), involving a dump truck and two small SUV’s on Peninsula Road at the Peninsula Golf Course entrance in the Town of Marathon.

The first SUV was stopping to let the dump truck pass before turning into the Golf Course road. The second SUV traveling behind the first SUV turned into the oncoming lane to avoid hitting the first SUV and collided with the dump truck.

The driver of the second SUV had to be extracted from the vehicle by the Marathon Fire Department (MFD) and was transported to a local hospital with server injuries by Emergency Medical Services (EMS).

The driver of the first SUV obtained minor injuries but attended a local hospital to be checked and was released.

The driver and passenger of the dump truck were released at the scene with no injuries.

Peninsula Road was closed for approximately 1 hour for the extraction, investigation, removal of the MV’s, and clean up. The investigation is ongoing at this time.

The Marathon Fire Department (MFD), Anishinabek Police Service (APS), Marathon Emergency Medical Services (EMS), and the Town of Marathon responded to the call to assist.