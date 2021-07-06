Thunder Bay – Thunder Bay Police have two Southern Ontario males, one a 16-year-old, who was arrested Monday following an investigation that found them to be connected to drug-trafficking activities, and a suspected home takeover.

Officers with the Community Oriented Response Unit attended a residential address in the 200 block of Pearl Street just after 1:30 pm on Monday, July 5, to follow up on reports of an ongoing disturbance.

When officers arrived they located the two southern Ontario males inside the home.

Further investigation revealed the males were unwanted and connected to suspected drug-trafficking related activities.

Both were arrested without further incident and transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street. During the arrest the youth suspect attempted to provide officers with a false name. An investigation eventually led officers to confirm the youth’s correct identity.

Police located and seized a quantity of suspected fentanyl, a quantity of suspected crack cocaine, cash believed to have been obtained via drug trafficking, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

The value of cash seized is believed to be about $3,000 CAD, and the estimated potential street value of drugs seized is believed to exceed $9,000.

Denier Daigran CAMPBELL, 22, of Brampton, Ont., is charged with:

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Being Unlawfully in a Dwelling

A 16-year-old male from Ajax, Ont., is charged with:

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Being Unlawfully in a Dwelling

• Obstruct Peace Officer

CAMPBELL appeared in bail court on Tuesday, July 6 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date. The youth accused is expected to make a court appearance today.

The name of the youth accused is being withheld in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

None of the accused are considered guilty until proven so in a court of law.