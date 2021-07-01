DRYDEN – Sports – Ready for some fishing?

Ontario families can enjoy fishing province-wide without having to purchase a licence or carry an Outdoors Card, from July 3 to 11, 2021 .

“Fishing is a time-honoured tradition and terrific way for families to spend time together,” said Greg Rickford, Minister of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry. “I hope everyone in Ontario is able to head down to a lake or river and take part in Free Fishing Week, this year.”

Families that take part in these activities are reminded to respect the regulations under Step 2 of the Roadmap to Reopen.

Now you caught them… what you going to do with them?

Of course, beef burgers are tasty. However, this is Northwestern Ontario. Walleye burgers could become the barbecue treat of the season. Our friends at Foodland Ontario offer this tempting recipe.

Sit back and enjoy the raving comments when family and friends bite into these moist and tender Walleye burgers, served with this easy homemade tartar sauce and all the tasty toppings.

Preparation Time: 25 minutes

Chilling Time: 30 minutes

Cooking Time: about 10 minutes per batch

Serves 6

Tartar Sauce:

1 cup (250 mL) mayonnaise

1 tbsp (15 mL) capers, chopped

1 tsp (5 mL) fresh lemon juice

1 dill pickle, finely chopped

1 small Ontario Shallot, diced

1 Ontario Green Onion, chopped

Pinch cayenne pepper

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Burgers:

1-1/2 lbs (750 g) fresh Ontario Walleye Fillets, skin and bones removed

1 Ontario Egg White

1 tbsp (15 mL) potato starch

1 cup (250 mL) diced (1/4-inch/0.5 cm) Ontario Mozzarella Cheese

1/4 cup (50 mL) finely diced Ontario Red Onion

2 tsp (10 mL) chopped fresh Ontario Dill

2 Ontario Green Onions, minced

1 lemon, zested and juiced

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1/4 cup (50 mL) vegetable oil

6 burger buns, lightly toasted

6 Ontario Boston Greenhouse Lettuce Leaves

1-1/2 cup (375 mL) creamy coleslaw

Salt and vinegar potato chips

Tartar Sauce: In a medium bowl, stir together mayonnaise, capers, lemon juice, dill pickle, shallot and green onion. Season with cayenne pepper and salt and pepper to taste. Cover and refrigerate until needed.

Burgers: Rinse fillets under cold water and pat dry with a paper towel. Divide fish evenly. Place one half into a food processor; add egg white and sprinkle with potato starch. Pulse until smooth; about 1 minute. Transfer to mixing bowl and refrigerate.

Dice remaining fillets into 1/4 to 1/2-inch (0.5 to 1-cm) cubes. Stir into the refrigerated mixture along with the cheese, red onion, dill and green onions. Stir in 1/2 tsp (2 mL) of lemon zest and 1 tsp (5 mL) of lemon juice. Season with salt and black pepper; mix well. Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Scoop 6 equal-sized balls. In a large skillet, heat 2 tbsp (25 mL) of the oil over medium-high heat. Place 3 fish balls in skillet and press with a spatula to flatten about 1-inch (2.5 cm) thick. Cook for 4 to 5 minutes per side until burgers are fully cooked. Repeat with remaining oil and burgers.

Serve immediately on buns with lettuce leaves, coleslaw, tartar sauce and potato chips.

Nutritional Information:

1 Burger

PROTEIN: 33 grams

CALORIES: 725

FAT: 48 grams

FIBRE: 4 grams

CARBOHYDRATE: 38 grams

SODIUM: 1210 mg

If you and your family are fishing during licence-free fishing periods or at other times, it’s important to help keep recreational fisheries healthy for future generations by: