Looking for ways to promote your online cannabis business online? A few years back, small businesses had just a few options for inexpensive marketing, such as publishing fliers or sponsoring small local events. There are now a plethora of options available on the Internet, all you have to do is know how it works.

Why Promote Your Business Online

Do you want to reach a lot of people by promoting your business, without you walking down the road holding fliers and posters? Then you need to have an online presence. Online promotion is the 21st century way of doing business. Close to 900,000 domains are being registered per week, and almost everyone has a smartphone to easily access the Internet. Here is a cost-free guide on how to promote your cannabis business online.

Guest Posting

With a 2017 statistic reporting that by 2020, the legal cannabis industry will have created more than a quarter of a million jobs for Americans, this industry is worth getting into. One way you can promote your business online is through guest posts. What is a guest post? It is when you write and publish an article on someone else’s website or blog. By sharing your business and knowledge about cannabis on other people’s websites. It enables you to join a pre-existing group and contribute your message. It helps you to meet new people, which might benefit you in the long run. In addition, guest posting is good for search engines as the host blogger links provides a link to your website in the post where viewers can be redirected.

Use Of SEO

When you search for something on the internet, have you ever wondered how the results pop up?

The technique of boosting the quality and quantity of search engine traffic to a website or a web page is known as search engine optimization. Rather than direct or paid traffic, SEO focuses on unpaid traffic. Implementing search engine optimization helps you rank high in Google searches. With so many searches happening every day, SEO enables searchers or potential customers that are looking for what you offer to reach you. However, even if you acquire that desired top spot, which ensues in 28.5% of the click-throughs, you will still be under organizations that paid to go above you through Google Ads.

Use Of Google Ads

If your online cannabis isn’t getting as much attention as you’d like and you’re willing to pay for it, Google advertising is a good option. Google Ads allows you to focus your searches based on location, which might help you reach out to clients near you. Google Ads also work well with SEO to rank your website at the top.

Use Social Media

Are you on social media? Globally, as in 2019, people who used social media were 2.95 billion and now that it is 2021, the numbers keep going up. Locally, 70 percent of Americans used social media in 2020.

Attaching your social media handles to your website gets you a wider audience. In addition, most social media platforms like Instagram use tag and sharing functions to let friends and followers be aware of your cannabis products. Today’s technology just makes marketing easier.

Use Video Content

Using platforms like YouTube is a terrific and efficient way to promote your business online, and you can do it for free on YouTube. Video content allows you to engage with potential customers or clients. Making a quick overview video of your business and then publishing it on YouTube creates a useful sales tool that you can display on your website’s homepage.

54 percent of customers want to see more video content, according to a Hubspot study. As a result, incorporating video content into your marijuana SEO strategy will aid in increasing ranks and engagement

If you want to stand out from your competition and reach out to your clients, you must promote your business, therefore let’s get started with the most popular and effective ways listed above.