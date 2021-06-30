Thunder Bay – Thunder Bay Police report that a 51-Year-Old local man is now in custody and faces a series of charges relating to historic sexual assaults against multiple youth victims.

Thunder Bay Police Service was made aware of a historic sexual assault incident involving youth victims on Sunday, June 20, 2021.

Members of the TBPS’s Major Crimes Unit became involved in the investigation.

An investigation revealed that incidents involving four female victims had occurred in 2015. The victims were between the ages of 11-and-12 years old at the time of the assaults. The assaults took place at a residential address in the City of Thunder Bay.

The ongoing investigation led police to identify the accused, who was arrested and taken into custody on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

A 51-year-old Thunder Bay man is charged with:

• Exposure to Person Under Age of Sixteen Years x 2

• Invitation to Sexual Touching

• Sexual Assault x 4

• Sexual Interference x 3

The identity of the accused is being withheld in an effort to further protect the identities of the victims.

The accused is scheduled to appear in bail court today – Wednesday, June 30.