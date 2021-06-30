Thunder Bay – WEATHER – It is the last day of June, and can you believe how fast this month has gone by?

Thunder Bay Outlook

It is 12 to start the day with a high of 28 expected for the day. We are calling for a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of showers this afternoon along with the risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches will be dissipating this morning. Winds will becoming northeast 30 km/h late this afternoon.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies. The weather service is calling for a 60 per cent chance of showers this evening with the risk of a thunderstorm. Low overnight of 13.

For Thursday, we are calling for a mix of sun and cloud. Winds on Thursday are forecast to be from the east 20 km/h becoming light in the morning. High for July 1, will be 22. UV index 9 or very high.

Fort Frances Weather

It is 10 to begin Wednesday in Fort Frances. We are calling for a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High for the day will be 28 with the Humidex making it feel more like 32. The UV index will be 8 or very high.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies. There will be a 30 percent chance of showers early this evening. Winds will be from the north at 30 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low overnight of 14.

For Thursday expect mainly sunny skies. The daytime high will be 27. The Humidex will make it feel more like 29. The UV index will be at 9 or very high.

Sioux Lookout Weather

It is 14 this morning in Sioux Lookout. We are calling for a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. High for the day will be 28. The UV index is at 7 or high.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening. Otherwise clear skies will be in Sioux Lookout. Wind will be from the northeast at 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low overnight of 13.

Looking ahead to Thursday, the forecast is for sunny skies with a high 27. The UV index will be 9 or very high.

Marten Falls Weather

Mainly cloudy skies today for Marten Falls. There is a 30 per cent chance of showers this morning. Winds will be from the north at 30 km/h. High for Wednesday will be 21. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight will see cloudy skies. Winds will be from the northeast at 30 km/h becoming light this evening. Low overnight of 6.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods Weather

It is 19 this morning in Kenora. Skies will be mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers early this morning. Those clouds will be clearing this morning. High of 29. Humidex will make it feel more like 33. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight will see clear skies continue with winds from the east at 20 km/h becoming light after midnight. Low overnight of 17.

Looking ahead to Thursday we are calling for sunny skies with a daytime high of 29. Humidex 31. UV index 9 or very high.