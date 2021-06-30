Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public support in locating missing person, Skye OKEESE, a 19-years-old female.

OKEESE was last seen in the area of Ontario Street at approximately 3:45 pm on June 29, 2021.

Skye OKEESE is an Indigenous female. She is 5’7” tall with a slim build.

OKEESE has medium-length wavy black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey sweater and black jogging pants.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.