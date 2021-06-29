Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service currently has a significant presence in the 400 block area of Conmee Street.

The Thunder Bay Police Service continues to be involved in a possible armed standoff in the 400 block of Conmee Street.

For the safety of area residents and our officers at the scene, the public is asked to avoid the area and residents are urged to shelter in place. Roadways are blocked at: Gertrude Avenue and Conmee Street, Vera Avenue and Conmee Street, and Oswald and Conmee Streets.

The public is asked to stay away from this area at this time. Police were originally dispatched to the area following a reported disturbance just before 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday, June 29. A police standoff is now taking place.

No more information is available at this time.

Developing…